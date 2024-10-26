Syrian air defenses intercept Israeli airstrikes

The Zionist regime carried out an air attack on Saturday from the occupied Syrian Golan Heights and Lebanon, targeting military positions in Syria, state news agency SANA reported.

Citing an unnamed military source, the agency said the Israeli aggression at around 2:00 am (2300 GMT) had targeted positions in central and southern Syria and prompted the activation of Syrian air defenses, SANA said.

This came in parallel with the Israeli occupation military announcing that it was launching "precision strikes" in Iran.

"Our anti-aircraft defense is confronting hostile targets in the skies around Damascus," SANA reported on Telegram.

The news agency had previously reported the "sounds of explosions" in the vicinity of the Syrian capital.

The latest Israeli aggression comes a couple of days after Israeli air strikes hit a residential area in Damascus and a military site in Homs, killing one soldier and wounding seven other people, according to Syrian state media.

The Israeli military "launched an attack from the occupied Syrian Golan and from north Lebanon targeting two sites" in the Kafr Sousa district of Damascus and a military site near Homs, SANA reported at the time, citing a military source.

AMK/PR