Iran’s Mehregan Ceremony inscribed on UNESCO Heritage list

Today, the duty is to revive the cultural commonalities of the regional nations, Esmaeil Baghaei wrote on his X account on Friday.

Mehregan is the third Iranian ceremony after Nowruz and Sadeh that its inscription was recorded on the UNESCO list, Baghaei said.

Expressing congratulations, the spokesman described the ceremony of Mehregan as a symbol of friendship among Iranians and as an example of cooperation and coordination between Iran and Tajikistan to introduce and preserve common cultural and historical heritage.

The festival of Mehregan is a traditional celebration that is celebrated at the beginning of autumn and on the 16th day of Mehr, the seventh month of the Iranian calendar year.

SD/IRN