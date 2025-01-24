Iran, Russia not to accept enemies' excessive demands

He emphasized that both countries are capable of collaborating to foster policies that promote tranquility, security, development, and economic growth in the region.

During his visit to Russia, President Pezeshkian made remarks during an interview with Russia's Channel 1 TV on Friday.

He emphasized the importance of signing a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement between the two countries, as well as Iran and Russia's plans to deepen and expand their cooperation.

He mentioned that the signed comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between Iran and Russia addresses security, political, and economic dialogues, along with the enhancement of cooperation in the areas of railways, roads, trade, energy, and electricity.

In response to a question about the potential for military action by the United States or Israel against Iran, as well as the possibility of cooperation and joint defense between Iran and Russia, President Pezeshkian stated, “Under the terms of our agreement, if either Iran or Russia is attacked by another country, we are committed not to cooperate with the aggressor in any way, and we will not permit such an attack to occur.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Pezeshkian pointed to the crimes committed by the Zionist regime in Gaza and Lebanon, supported by the United States and Europe.

He stated, “No international framework or law permits any country to bomb and massacre innocent people, even during times of war, yet the Zionists do so with ease.”

He also stated, “The Zionist regime and its allies are trying to convince the world that Iran is pursuing a nuclear bomb and fostering Iranophobia.

However, both the views of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution (Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei) and our policies are firmly grounded in the belief that we are not seeking nuclear weapons — we have not done so in the past, and we will not do so in the future.”

Furthermore, he stated that the adversaries present a different image than Russia because they control the media and manage monetary, banking, and international power, they can exert pressure and shift mentalities to some extent.

President Pezeshkian emphasized, “If we unite and all countries that value freedom and independence come together, the totalitarianism and unilateralism of our enemies will be eliminated.”

He added, “We are not seeking war, bloodshed, or unrest; however, our adversaries aim to convince people around the world that we desire to develop an atomic bomb and we are the source of insecurity in the region.”

