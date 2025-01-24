Relatively strong earthquake strikes southern Iran

The Director General of Crisis Management of Bushehr province told local Iranian media on Friday night that, "The 4.7-magnitude earthquake in the city of Riz, which is located in Jam County in the south of Bushehr Province, caused no damage.

Kourosh Dehghan added that "This earthquake was recorded at a depth of 17 kilometers from the ground surface and struck 24 kilometers from the city of Riz, 36 kilometers from Dehrom, in neighboring Fars Province.

He stated that, "University of Tehran Institute of Geophysics recorded the epicenter of the earthquake at latitude 28.17 degrees north and longitude 52.29 degrees east."

The Director General of Crisis Management of Bushehr Governorate further noted, "This earthquake occurred at 19:24:48 Tehran local time."

Dehghan continued, "A field survey by the members of the Crisis Management Headquarters of Jam County indicates that there was no loss of life or damages to properties as a result of the 4.7-magnitude earthquake."

MNA