Hezbollah's statements must be taken seriously: Israeli media

The Israeli Makan channel cited its military correspondent Itay Blumental as saying in a report that Israeli political echelon instructed the military to remain in the eastern sector of Lebanon even after the 60-day deadline for the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territories expires.

An Israeli source also told CNN that the government informed Washington of its desire to keep its forces in southern Lebanon for at least an additional month.

In a related context, Israeli media reported concerns over the potential return of Hezbollah to the border fence area, as the 60-day deadline for the complete withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from Lebanese territories nears its end.

The Israeli Channel 14 cited Moshe Davidovich, head of the so-called Northern Frontline Towns Forum, as saying that there is fear about what comes next.

"We believe that the Israeli army will remain in its current positions inside Lebanon for at least a year," he stated.

Davidovich pointed out that while preparations are underway for settlers to return to their residences, many still fear that Hezbollah's return to the border fence will undermine their security.

Similarly, the head of the Golan Regional Council, Ori Kalner, urged the Israeli government to take all necessary measures to ensure the opposing side clearly understands that Israel is unwilling to backtrack, warning that if Hezbollah acts out of confusion, "Israel" will exact a very heavy price.

Meanwhile, Shlomi Council head Gabi Naaman stressed that the establishment of a security zone within Lebanese territory is both "necessary and justified." He expressed confidence that the Israeli military "will not withdraw to the Israeli border."

He added, "The true test will come in the next few days and what we hope for is that the north does not reignite and that residents can return to their homes by the beginning of March this year, as planned by the government."

MNA