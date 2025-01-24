Winds, dry conditions driving new fires in Los Angles

Firefighters on Friday are still battling a wind-whipped blaze that exploded in northern Los Angeles County earlier this week as forecasters said critical fire weather conditions would slightly ease in the afternoon, though remain elevated, USA Today reported.

The Hughes Fire broke out near Castaic in the Santa Clarita Valley on Wednesday morning and quickly spread to cover more than 10,000 acres, forcing tens of thousands of residents to flee or be prepared to leave their homes at a moment's notice. Like other recent wildfires in Southern California, it was fueled by critical fire weather due to relentless winds and low humidity.

Red flag warnings in Los Angeles and Ventura counties were expected to end mid-morning on Friday, when forecasters said wind gusts that had been as high as 65mph the previous day would lower. Thursday had been the day of greatest concern for this round of dangerous fire weather with fuel "ready to burn," the National Weather Service in Los Angeles said, warning that any fire that started could easily get out of control.

Despite the relentless weather conditions, crews made progress on the fire, bringing containment to 24% and holding its burned area to 10,396 acres. That came after a night of "extreme fire behavior, terrain, and weather," according to a status update.

Firefighters are also expected to receive a helping hand from rain in the forecast for the weekend, which could start Saturday. But the National Weather Service warned that recently scorched areas could ripen conditions for flash flooding during sometimes heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, another brush fire broke out Thursday morning that threatened the California State University Channel Islands campus in Ventura County. The Laguna Fire burned quickly at first but was stopped in its tracks after spreading about 90 acres, and earlier evacuation orders were downgraded, the Ventura County Star, part of the USA TODAY Network, reported. Classes at the university were canceled for the day but are expected to resume Friday.

More blazes that cropped up in San Diego County, including one showing "extreme fire behavior" near the border with Mexico, were also concerning firefighters there. The Border 2 Fire that started Thursday had swelled to 4,250 acres on Friday morning, with evacuations in surrounding areas. Another brush fire that started in the early morning hours Friday nearby also prompted new evacuations.

