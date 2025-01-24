Iran, UAE to coop. in addressing environmental challenges

Shina Ansari made the statement in a meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in the capital Abu Dhabi at the invitation of the Emirati side.

During the meeting, both parties referred to the historical ties and neighborly relations between the two countries, expressing their satisfaction with the growing bilateral relations and emphasizing the importance of enhancing cooperation, including in environmental areas, according to Press TV.

Ansari announced Iran’s readiness to develop cooperation, particularly in the areas of dust storms and combating desertification, adding that addressing such challenges requires developing cooperation and joint programs.

Sheikh Zayed, for his part, welcomed the proposals and reaffirmed the UAE's readiness in this regard, describing joint cooperation in environmental fields as a necessity to protect the interests and benefits of the children and future generations of the two countries.

Iran has suffered from increased cases of severe dust storms in recent years, with authorities blaming the crisis on drought as well as on the lack of proper management of water and land resources in neighboring countries, especially in Iraq.

The Arab countries in the region have also been subject to major health issues because of recurring cases of dust, sand, and windstorms in recent years.

MNA