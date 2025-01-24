Envoy details Iran-Russia agreement on gas swap deal

In recent negotiations between high-level delegations from Iran and Russia during President Pezeshkian's visit to Moscow, the two sides agreed on timing of signing the executive agreement for the construction operation of the Rasht-Astara railway project by the end of March 2025, he emphasized.

The aforementioned issue was discussed during the talks between high-level delegations from Iran and the Russian Federation, held in Moscow on January 17, 2025 in the presence of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

In that meeting, Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh submitted a comprehensive report on the giant railway project between Iran and Russia., the Iranian ambassador said.

Jalali went on to say that the agreement for the construction operation of Rasht-Astara Railway project was signed in May 2023 during the presidency of martyr Ebrahim Raeisi.

To accelerate the process of construction operation of this railway project, Iranian minister of roads and urban development is holding weekly meetings online with her Russian counterpart.

Given the negotiations made, construction operation of the railway is ongoing and the agreement for the construction of this railway project will be signed by the end of March 2025, he said, adding that the Russian side has started constructing the railway project.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Jalali pointed to the Russian gas transfer project to Iran and noted that a small part of the gas swap deal project between Iran and Russia remains which will be settled in the very near future.

