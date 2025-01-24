"The only thing I've said about Iran -- and I want them to have a great country, they have great potential, the people are amazing," Trump said during an interview with Fox News further claiming "The only thing I said about Iran, is they can't have a nuclear weapon.

Asked if he trusts Iran's polivnbtiicians, Trump said "there are ways that you can make it absolutely certain, if you make a deal," stressing any deal would have to "verify times 10."

"You know, they get one, you're gonna have everyone else getting them, and then the whole thing is going to be a disaster," he added.

A report published earlier Thursday suggested that Trump will appoint his Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, as the point person for his administration's diplomatic efforts vis-a-vis Iran.

The Trump administration pulled the US out of the 2015 nuclear deal unilaterally in violation of the deal in May 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Tehran in a campaign it called the Maximum Pressure. Tehran in retaliation took steps away from the deal by increasing enrichment to 60%. There have been rounds of talks between Tehran and other participants in the deal but Washington brought all of them to a failure by imposing exessive demands during the talks.

MA/PR