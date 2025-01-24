  1. Politics
New nuclear deal with Iran 'possible', Trump claims

TEHRAN, Jan. 24 (MNA) – A new nuclear agreement with Iran is possible, though the details of any pact would have to be carefully negotiated, US President Donald Trump said in remarks aired Thursday evening.

"The only thing I've said about Iran -- and I want them to have a great country, they have great potential, the people are amazing," Trump said during an interview with Fox News further claiming "The only thing I said about Iran, is they can't have a nuclear weapon.

Asked if he trusts Iran's polivnbtiicians, Trump said "there are ways that you can make it absolutely certain, if you make a deal," stressing any deal would have to "verify times 10."

"You know, they get one, you're gonna have everyone else getting them, and then the whole thing is going to be a disaster," he added.

A report published earlier Thursday suggested that Trump will appoint his Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, as the point person for his administration's diplomatic efforts vis-a-vis Iran.

 The Trump administration pulled the US out of the 2015 nuclear deal unilaterally in violation of the deal in May 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Tehran in a campaign it called the Maximum Pressure. Tehran in retaliation took steps away from the deal by increasing enrichment to 60%. There have been rounds of talks between Tehran and other participants in the deal but Washington brought all of them to a failure by imposing exessive demands during the talks. 

