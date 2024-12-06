  1. Politics
Araghchi:

Iran's initiative on Syria to progress during consultations

TEHRAN, Dec. 06 (MNA) – Regarding Iran's initiative to resolve the Syrian crisis, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that the initiatives can form and progress during consultations.

While arriving at Baghdad airport, Abbas Araghchi stated this trip was a continuation of the regional trip regarding the Syrian crisis.

Stating that the conditions in the region and Syria are special, he said that a trilateral meeting at the level of the foreign ministers of Iran, Syria, and Iraq would be held this afternoon.

SD/6308930

News ID 225286

