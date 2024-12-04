  1. Culture
Leader attends 3rd night of Fatemiyeh mourning

TEHRAN, Dec. 04 (MNA) – The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei attended the third night of the mourning ceremony of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (SA) on Wednesday.

Ayatollah Khamenei observed the martyrdom of Hazrat Zahra known as the Fatemiyeh mourning ceremony at Imam Khomeini's Husseiniyeh, where a number of government officials and hundreds of people from different walks of life also took part.

Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (SA) was the only child of the Islamic prophet Muhammad and Khadijah and was the wife of Imam Ali (AS) and mother of Imam Hassan and Imam Hossein (AS). She is loved and respected by all Muslims, as she was the child closest to her father and supported him in his difficulties, was the supporter and loving caretaker of her own husband and children. 

Fatemeh is a vital character in the religion of Islam and is considered a role model for all Muslim women.

Thursday is her martyrdom anniversary, which is marked in Iran and other countries by holding mourning ceremonies.

