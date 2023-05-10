Messages of Damascus's return to Arab League

The ministers voted for Syria’s return into the fold at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo on Sunday.



The decision was made in advance of the Arab League summit in Saudi Arabia on May 19 and amid a flurry of normalization of regional countries’ ties with Damascus in recent weeks.

The move is further evidence of a thaw in relations between Damascus and other Arab governments.



Arab League statement



Following is the text of the statement issued by the Arab League:

Reiterate the commitment to the preservation of the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and stability of Syria, under the Charter of the Arab League and its principles.

Continue and intensify the Arab efforts aimed at helping Syria to emerge from its crisis and end the suffering of the brotherly Syrian people that has lasted over the past years, and in line with the common Arab interest and the fraternal relations that unite all Arab peoples, including the Syrians.



Welcome the Arab statements issued by the Jeddah meeting in Syria on April 14, 2023, and the Amman meeting in Syria on May 1, 2023.



Assuming a pioneering Arab role in efforts to resolve the humanitarian, political, and security consequences of the Syrian crisis on the Syrians and address its implications on other neighboring countries mainly when it comes to terrorism, drug smuggling, and refugees.



Welcome the Syrian Arab Republic’s willingness to cooperate with the Arab States to implement outputs relevant to Arab statements and the need to implement the commitments and consensus reached in the Amman meeting as well as adopting the necessary mechanisms to activate the Arab role.



Stress the need for taking practical and effective action to solve the crisis based on a “step for step” principle and in light of UN Security Council Resolution 2254, starting with moving forward with the steps that allow delivering humanitarian aid to those in need in Syria in accordance with relevant mechanisms adopted by the Security Council.



Form a ministerial joint liaison committee of Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Lebanon, Egypt, and the Secretary-General of the League to follow up on the implementation of the Amman Statement and to continue a direct dialogue with the Syrian government to find a comprehensive solution that addresses the implications of the Syrian crisis in accordance with “step for step” principle and in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2254.



The committee should submit periodic ministerial-level reports to the Council of the Arab League.



Resume the participation of Syrian government delegations in the meetings of the Arab League Council and all the affiliated organizations and bodies as of the day of 7th May 2023.



Request the Secretary-General to follow up on the implementation of this decision and inform the council of developments.



Suspension of the founder: Why and when



Since March 2011, Syria has been gripped by a campaign of militancy and destruction sponsored by the US and its allies.



Syria was suspended from the Arab League in 2011 amidst the eruption of war in the country.

In recent years, however, Syrian forces have managed to win back control of almost all regions from terrorist groups.

The Arab League suspended the membership of Syria - one of the organization’s founding members - in November 2011, citing an alleged crackdown by Damascus on opposition protests.

Syria denounced the move as “illegal and a violation of the organization’s charter.”

In recent months, an increasing number of countries and political parties had called for the reversal of Syria’s suspension from the Arab League.

The rapprochements come as the United States is losing its influence in the region. Back in 2011, Washington had major sway on Arab states but as the dynamics in West Asia changed and Syria emerged triumphant over foreign-backed terrorists, some Arab states are taking matters into their own hands, despite the anger of Washington.

Will President Assad head to Riyadh?



Saudi Arabia has invited Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to the Arab League summit that Riyadh will be hosting on May 19.



Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud traveled to Damascus on April 18 to hand al-Assad a formal invitation to attend the summit.



Syria’s President Bashar Assad may participate in the summit, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, the organization’s secretary-general, said on Sunday.



"Bashar Assad may participate in the next LAS summit if he so desires," Gheit said at a press conference aired by Al Hadath.

US, UK criticize readmission but Russia hails it

The US and UK are among the Western countries that have recently stated they will not restore relations with President Assad's government.

A State Department spokesman said Syria did not deserve to be reinstated but the US supported the Arab League's long-term objective of solving the crisis in Syria.

The UK's Minister of State Lord Ahmad said Britain remained "opposed to engagement with the Assad regime". He claimed that Assad continued to "detain, torture and kill innocent Syrians".

However, Russia has welcomed the decision by the Arab League, expressing hopes that the move would bring about a “healthier atmosphere” to the West Asia region.

“Moscow welcomes this long-awaited step which became a logical result of the process of returning Syria to the ‘Arab family’ which is gaining momentum,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said late on Sunday.

“We proceed from the premise that reinstating Syria’s participation in the operations of the [Arab League], with it being one of its founding countries, will facilitate a healthier atmosphere in the Middle Eastern region and the swiftest overcoming of the consequences of the Syrian crisis,” Zakharova was quoted as saying by TASS news agency.

She also called on Arab countries to increase their support for Syria to resolve the issues about its post-conflict recovery which is hindered by illegitimate unilateral sanctions against Damascus.

Last world

Undoubtedly, the return of Syria to the Arab League as one of the founders of the alliance will not only help stabilize the regional position of the Arab bloc but also will strengthen the axis of resistance in the region.

Initially, after some Arab states normalized relations with Israel, it seemed that it will take long years that Arab countries to restore ties with Syria. However, the recent decision by the Arab League coupled with efforts by Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Jordan, and Iraq showed that new alignments are being formed in West Asia.

Additionally, due to the support of Russia and China very important developments in the Middle East and the entire Asia will be seen in the future.

By: Ali Karbalaei

First published in Tehran Times