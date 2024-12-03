No one benefits from another war in Syria: Iran FM

The top Iranian diplomat made the remarks in a post on his X account after returning from his visits to Syria and Turkey.

"Important talks with President Assad and straightforward constructive discussion with FM Fidan. My trip from Damascus to Ankara was among rare direct flights," he wrote.

"All agreed: NO ONE benefits from another war in Syria. Conflict carries 100%-guaranteed spillover of terrorism to the whole neighborhood."

"As always, Iran stands with Syrian people, Government and Army in their fight against terrorism—and ready to assist and support regional de-escalation through dialogue and diplomacy."

The Takfiri terrorists led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham launched a large-scale attack in Aleppo and Idlib provinces in the northwest of Syria on Wednesday, seizing several areas, according to reports.

Since then, the Syrian government forces have been engaged in fierce clashes with the terrorists to regain ground.

Syria has been gripped by foreign-sponsored militancy since March 2011, with Damascus saying the Western states and their regional allies are aiding terrorist groups to wreak havoc in the Arab country.

