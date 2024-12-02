Iran FM presents Martyr Soleimani's bust to Syrian president

In a post on his X account on Monday, Mohammad-Hossein Ranjbaran, Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, announced that during a meeting with Bashar Assad, Abbas Araghchi presented the Syrian president with a bust of the martyred General Haj Qassem Soleimani.

Ranjbaran noted that the bust was given to Araghchi by Zeinab Soleimani, the daughter of the martyr and the head of the Martyr Soleimani Foundation, to present to the Syrian president.

The top Iranian diplomat arrived in Turkey's capital of Ankara on Monday morning after meeting and talking with high-ranking Syrian officials.

Araghchi is scheduled to meet with high-ranking Turkish officials to discuss the current developments in Syria.

AMK/IRN85677130