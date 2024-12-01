Russian, Syrian warplanes pound terrorists positions

Al Mayadeen's correspondent in Damascus reported that Syrian and Russian warplanes raid militants’ movements in the villages of Hazarin and al-Rakaya in the southern Idlib countryside.

The raids targeted Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham points around Khan Sheikhoun, south of Idlib, and Morek in the northern Hama countryside, according to the source.

Earlier, media sources reported that members of a terrorist group were arrested in the northern suburbs of Latakia, Syria.

So far, hundreds of terrorist elements have been killed in the operations of the Russian and Syrian forces in different areas.

The Takfiri terrorists led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham launched a large-scale attack in Aleppo and Idlib provinces in the northwest of Syria on Wednesday, seizing several areas, according to reports.

Since then, the Syrian government forces have been engaged in fierce clashes with the terrorists to regain ground.

Syria has been gripped by foreign-sponsored militancy since March 2011, with Damascus saying the Western states and their regional allies are aiding terrorist groups to wreak havoc in the Arab country.

