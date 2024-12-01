Support for Resistance reason behind recent attacks on Syria

Regarding the current developments in Syria, Akbari said that there is a clear connection between the attacks by armed groups in Syria and the damage inflicted on the Zionist regime in Lebanon.

He added that the advanced equipment used by these armed individuals indicates they receive support from European and Western countries.

The envoy stated that the purpose of the ongoing attacks was to take revenge on Syria for its support for the Axis of Resistance and Hezbollah.

The Iranian ambassador added that the United States is also seeking to exert security pressure on the Syrian government in the southern provinces.

The Takfiri terrorists led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham launched a large-scale attack in Aleppo and Idlib provinces in the northwest of Syria on Wednesday, seizing several areas, according to reports.

Since then, the Syrian government forces have been engaged in fierce clashes with the terrorists to regain ground.

Syria has been gripped by foreign-sponsored militancy since March 2011, with Damascus saying the Western states and their regional allies are aiding terrorist groups to wreak havoc in the Arab country.

