Islamic nations must not let US, Israel exploit Syrian crisis

Masoud Pezeshkian made the remarks in an address at a plenary session of Iran’s Parliament on Sunday as he pointed to the latest developments in Syria and the ongoing clashes between the country’s military forces and foreign-backed Takfiri terrorists in and around the northwestern provinces of Aleppo and Idlib.

“We hope that Muslim countries intervene and will not allow America and Israel to exploit this domestic conflict within this Islamic country,” the Iranian president said.

Stressing that the aggression by Takfiri terrorists on Syrian soil is supported by the United States and European countries, Pezeshkian said, “These actions are being carried out with American and European weapons.”

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and its allied terrorist factions have since Wednesday advanced into sections of Aleppo and seized some areas following heavy clashes with Syria’s government and popular forces.

The Syrian Army, backed by the Russian air power, has been launching various counter-operations to repel them.

Syria has been gripped by foreign-sponsored militancy since March 2011, with Damascus saying the Western states and their regional allies are aiding terrorist groups to wreak havoc in the Arab country.

Israel has been the main supporter of terrorist groups that oppose the democratically-elected government of President Bashar al-Assad since the foreign-backed militancy erupted in Syria.

Elsewhere in his address, Pezeshkian referred to the Western-backed Israeli atrocities against in the besieged Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon over the past year.

“We emphasize that we are not seeking war and bloodshed by any means. Those who wage war and bloodshed are the same ones who claim to advocate peace, human rights, and humanity,” the Iranian president said.

Condemning the Israeli regime’s bombardment of defenseless civilians in schools and hospitals, Pezeshkian said, “During the wars in Gaza and Lebanon, the Zionist regime has martyred ten thousand children, and those human rights advocates are just watching. This behavior is shameful. I wonder how they talk about human rights and claim to support human rights, and come down on us but remain silent in the face of the crimes of the Zionist regime.”

Pezeshkian underlined that the “ignominious” disaster in Gaza and Lebanon is unfolding with the backing of the United States and European countries and their arms support.

MNA/Press TV