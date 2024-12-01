Syria capable of defeating terrorists with allies help: Assad

President of Syria Bashar Assad said in a conversation with the President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan that his country is capable of defeating terrorists with the help of allies and friends, the office of the Syrian leader said.

"President Assad stressed during the telephone conversation that Syria continues defending its territorial integrity against terrorists and their supports and is able with the help of its friends and allies to defeat and destroy them," the office said in its statement posted on the official Telegram channel, TASS reported.

The UAE President stressed on his side that his country supports Syria "in its struggle against terrorism and protection of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and stability."

The Takfiri terrorists led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham launched a large-scale attack in Aleppo and Idlib provinces in the northwest of Syria on Wednesday, seizing several areas, according to reports.

Since then, the Syrian government forces have been engaged in fierce clashes with the terrorists to regain ground.

Syria has been gripped by foreign-sponsored militancy since March 2011, with Damascus saying the Western states and their regional allies are aiding terrorist groups to wreak havoc in the Arab country.

