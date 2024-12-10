Brazil’s Lula undergoes brain surgery, stable in ICU

The surgery was successful and 79-year-old Lula is “well” and being monitored in the intensive care unit, the note said. Doctors will hold a press conference at 9 a.m. local time to provide details.

Lula underwent an MRI late on Monday in Brasilia after suffering a headache, which detected an intracranial hemorrhage. He was transferred to Sao Paulo for surgery at the Sirio Libanes hospital, CNN reported.

Lula fell at home in late October and suffered a small brain hemorrhage and trauma to the back of his head that required stitches. Tests in early November showed his condition had remained stable.

The president’s injury forced him to cancel a trip to Russia for a summit of the BRICS group of major emerging markets being held in Kazan, following medical advice to temporarily avoid long-haul flights.

MA/PR