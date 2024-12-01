Non-oil goods exports from Iran Mazandaran up 25% in 8 months

Observer of Customs Office of Mazandaran province Amir Jamshidi added that more than 125 items of goods were exported from this province to 44 world countries.

More than one million tons of non-oil goods, valued at over $259 million, were exported from Mazandaran province between March 21 and November 21, 2024, showing a 25% growth compared to the same period last year.

In addition, $86 million, $31 million, $29 million and $21 million worth of dairy products, cements, plastic materials and ordinary metals were exported from this northern province in the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year, Jamshidi added.

In this period, Mazandaran province’s export target market included Iraq, Russia, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and Pakistan, respectively.

