189 reporters martyred in Israeli attack on Gaza since Oct. 7

TEHRAN, Nov. 23 (MNA) – The Israeli army has martyred another Palestinian journalist in an airstrike on the Gaza Strip, bringing the number of media professionals killed since October 7 of last year to 189, according to Gaza’s media office.

The victim, Wael Ibrahim Abu Quffa, was a journalist and a lecturer at the Department of Journalism and Media at the Islamic University of Gaza, the office said in a statement Saturday, Anadolu news agency reported.

The media office condemned the killing and urged the international community to intervene, describing the attacks on journalists as systematic.

It also urged international organizations and governments to “hold Israel accountable by taking legal action in international courts and to put pressure on Israel to halt the ongoing genocide in Gaza.”

Israel has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas in October last year, killing more than 44,000 people, most of them women and children, and injuring over 104,000.

The second year of genocide in Gaza has drawn growing international condemnation, with officials and institutions labeling the attacks and blocking of aid deliveries as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population.

