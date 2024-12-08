Israeli forces martyr 18 Palestinian journalists in November

The Palestinian Center for Development and Media Freedoms (MADA) highlighted in the report that the Tel Aviv regime is intentionally targeting journalists to suppress coverage of the war and its egregious human rights violations.

MADA reported that Israeli forces committed 65 violations against journalists in the occupied West Bank and Gaza during the mentioned period.

The report highlighted that these violations included 22 incidents in the occupied West Bank and 43 others in Gaza.

MADA stated that the attacks aimed to “silence journalists and prevent them from documenting the ongoing events and atrocities for the global community.”

The organization also reported that Israeli forces destroyed the homes of seven journalists in Gaza through targeted airstrikes.

Local authorities say 192 journalists have been killed in Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the bloody Israeli war on the besieged coastal sliver in October last year.

The Gaza media office has appealed to the international community and press organizations “to deter the (Israeli) occupation and prosecute it in international courts for its ongoing crimes” against Palestinian journalists.

Journalists working within the Palestinian territory encounter heightened risks while covering the genocidal war, particularly in light of Israeli ground offensives and airstrikes, as well as challenges such as disrupted communications, shortages of supplies, and power outages.

Backed by the United States and its Western allies, Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against the Israeli regime in response to its decades-long campaign of oppression against Palestinians.

The regime’s bloody onslaught on Gaza has so far killed 44,664 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 105,976 others. Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under rubble.

On November 21, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former minister of military affairs Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for its deadly war on the blockaded coastal sliver.

