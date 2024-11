In an unscheduled TV address on Friday, the Russian leader said the Oreshnik missile could not be intercepted and promised to carry out more tests, including in "combat conditions", BBC reported.

In Friday's address, Putin said the Oreshnik hypersonic missiles flew at 10 times the speed of sound and ordered them to be put into production.

He had earlier said that the use of the Oreshnik hypersonic missiles was a response to Ukraine's use of Storm Shadow and Atacms missiles.

AMK/PR