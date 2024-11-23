Israel destroys 8-story residential premise in missile attack

Israeli missiles struck an eight-story residential building and “completely” destroyed it in the Basta area of Beirut early on Saturday, Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen television network reported.

“The Israeli occupation woke Beirut residents at 4 in the morning with a series of airstrikes targeting a single location, a residential building in the Basta area, leveling the building completely and damaging several others in its surroundings,” the television network said.

Stressing that the surrounding buildings also sustained significant damage, al-Mayadeen said the explosions from the strike were heard across a wide area as they were “extremely loud,” and reverberated throughout Beirut.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry confirmed an initial toll of four martyrs and 23 injured, with search and rescue operations still ongoing to recover victims from the rubble.

The resistance media also said the Israeli aggression “resulted in the martyrdom of four people and the injury of 23 others,” adding, “Efforts to remove the rubble are still ongoing.”

Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) confirmed the dawn Israeli attack and said “five missiles” struck the residential building in the heart of Beirut.

“Beirut, the capital, woke up to a horrific massacre, as the Israeli enemy’s air force completely destroyed an eight-story residential building with five missiles on al-Mamoun Street in the Basta area,” the news agency reported.

The strikes came a day after the Israeli bombardment of Beirut’s southern suburbs demolished an 11-storey building.

The Lebanese Health Ministry said another Israeli aggression in the south of the country killed at least five paramedics in southern Lebanon.

