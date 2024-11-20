Vicinity of US base in northeastern Syria comes under attack

An area near a US military base in the vicinity of the village of al-Shaddadi in Syria’s northeastern al-Hassakah governorate came under a shelling attack, the Al Mayadeen television channel said, providing no further details.

Local sources reported earlier that explosions were heard in the area, which could be a missile strike.

There were no immediate reports of possible damage or casualties.

No group has claimed responsibility for the missile attack as of yet.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has been launching attacks on Israeli targets ever since the occupying regime started the genocidal war on Gaza in early October.

The Resistance has also been hitting American military bases in Iraq and neighboring Syria in retaliation for Washington’s support for the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

Israel has been waging an atrocious onslaught against the Gaza Strip, targeting hospitals, residences, and houses of worship after Palestinian Resistance movements launched a surprise attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, on October 7.

