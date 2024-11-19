Iran, Azerbaijan top brass underline military, defense coop.

Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Brigadier General Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani, and Major General Farid Aliyef made the remarks during the fourth meeting of the countries’ Joint Military and Defense Cooperation Commission in the Iranian capital Tehran on Monday.

Ashtiani underlined that existence of profound connection between the nations contributed to enhancement of the level of bilateral cooperation between the countries.

“The [ongoing] trend of [standing] relations and interaction [between the countries] serves as a platform for their success in [enabling] favorable enhancement of their cooperation within the framework of the countries’ goals and national interests,” he added.

The Iranian official considered the Republic of Azerbaijan to be of an “important and effective position” in the Islamic Republic’s defensive and foreign policy.

He identified the South Caucasus to be an important environment in the eyes of the Islamic Republic as far as security issues were concerned.

“The developments and processes that take place in this region are undoubtedly effective on the Islamic Republic’s security,” Ashtiani said, reminding that Azerbaijan served an important role in the region.

For his part, Aliyef likewise acknowledged existence of profound instances of commonality and connection between the two peoples and countries.

He urged further joint endeavor on the part of the countries towards establishment of peace and stability in the region.

He cited taking place of the Joint Commission’s meeting as well as the joint military maneuvers that have been going underway between the countries as an instance of cooperation.

“We are certain that we will be able to optimally operationalize the commission’s ratifications through prudence and cooperation with each other,” the Azeri official said, noting that the countries had conducted three joint military drills so far this year in line with implementing the commission’s guidelines.

AMK/PressTV