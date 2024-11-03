Iran’s Army Navy to host Caspian Sea Search & Rescue Exercise

Hosted by the Northern Fleet of the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy, the main phase of the Caspian Sea Combined Search & Rescue Exercise will be held on Monday with the participation of the navy forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Caspian Sea Combined Search & Rescue Exercise entitled “AZIREX2024” will be held by Iran’s Army Navy Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran on Monday with the motto of “Cooperation for Peace and Friendship."

The purpose of this exercise is to strengthen sustainable collective security in the region, to expand multilateral cooperation among the participating countries, and to demonstrate the goodwill and ability of these countries in line with supporting peace, friendship, and maritime security jointly.

