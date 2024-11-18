Zionist regime big loser of 'COP29'

Baku has hosted the COP 29 summit, which discusses environmental issues and problems, while the world is witnessing the destruction of mankind in the eastern Mediterranean. The army of the Zionist regime, which is supported by NATO and other Western countries, is carrying out genocide in Gaza and mass killing of Muslims in Lebanon without respecting the smallest moral "red line". In such a situation, the name of Isaac Herzog, the head of the Zionist regime, can be seen among the invitees to this international summit! Of course, there have been reports that Herzog's trip was canceled due to security reasons.

What is "COP 29" and what are its goals?

The 29th annual 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference, titled COP 29, will be held from November 11 to 22, 2024 in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. This event is considered to be a great opportunity for international cooperation in dealing with climate change, and its main focus will be on financing methods for developing countries to effectively deal with climate crises.

The economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan is highly dependent on fossil fuels, which is the main source of greenhouse gases that exacerbate climate change, and the country's presidency of this meeting may also become an obstacle in advancing rapid and multilateral policies to reduce dependence on fossil fuels. This requires the special attention of the international community and other governments so that, with appropriate measures, they can take advantage of this challenge as an opportunity for dialogue and practical decisions. The world needs major improvements at the 29th COP summit; Because the current actions in the field of climate change are very far from the commitments of the countries and the emphasis of the scientific community.

The selection of the host of this conference is determined by the council. The Republic of Azerbaijan was able to host this conference through consultation, especially with Central European countries. This conference is considered a relatively important conference in terms of environmental issues, but it will not have a decisive political impact on political geography issues. Also, in this conference, major goals such as reducing the emission of greenhouse gases, the so-called collective effort to prevent the increase in temperature, and issues of this kind are on the agenda of the countries present at the summit. Mainly, in this conference, countries are requested to be active in reducing greenhouse gases, investing in clean energy production, and reducing fossil fuel consumption. This conference is focused on five key areas such as water, nature, food, decarbonization, and adaptation to climate change.

Regardless of the mentioned goals of this meeting, the Republic of Azerbaijan is trying to use this international event to strengthen its "national brand" and "soft power" among public opinion and the level of the international system.

Israeli regime; The greatest enemy of the environment

In the current propaganda of the Zionist regime, the Israeli propaganda apparatus tries to show this regime as an active actor in the field of environmental protection and water management around the world. But beyond these flamboyant advertisements, Tel Aviv has not only taken a step to protect their environment, but has also directly targeted human life in Palestine.

As of June 2024, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) estimated that 67 percent of water and sanitation facilities and infrastructure in the Gaza Strip had been destroyed or damaged as a result of the war. The war in Gaza has caused serious damage to five water and sewage infrastructure headquarters every three days. The total water available in the Gaza Strip is estimated to be about 10-20% of the total water available before the Gaza war.

The Israeli army uses the tool of "thirst" as a weapon against the Palestinians in this unequal war. The Israeli army also continues to prevent the entry of fuel needed to run the remaining hydroelectric plants in the Gaza Strip. The share of water per capita in the Gaza Strip has decreased by 94% during the war. The destruction of water and electricity infrastructure and the restrictions imposed on the entry of spare parts and fuel have led to an 84% decrease in water production. 88% of water wells and 100% of water treatment plants have been seriously damaged or destroyed! In such a situation, the fundamental question is why the Israeli officials are among the invitees of this meeting and why Baku, as the Muslim host of this event, did not demand a boycott of the biggest enemy of nature on the planet.

Cancellation of Herzog's visit to Azerbaijan

In the last hours of the fifth day of the COP 29 conference, the Zionist media announced the cancellation of Herzog's visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan apparently due to security reasons. Earlier, the media announced that Herzog was planning to visit Baku at the head of a delegation of 100 people in order to launch a large-scale propaganda show in favor of the Zionist regime but he did not succeed. This led to the formation of global campaigns to boycott the presence of the Zionist regime in Baku. In a boycott campaign, nearly 30 non-governmental organizations issued a statement calling for the condemnation of the Zionist regime and its boycott at the COP 29 meeting.

The increasing despair of the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan regarding the presence of Zionists in Baku for years and at the same time the killing of Muslims by the occupying regime caused Herzog to refrain from visiting the land of Azeri Shiites. Public protests reached their peak when people understood that the government of the Republic of Azerbaijan had prepared an exhibition in memory of the dead and prisoners of Israel in the recent war, and Herzog was going to open the exhibition during his trip to Baku. It was when an unknown group called "Azerbaijani Youth" was formed, threatening that no Israeli is safe in the Republic of Azerbaijan and anything can happen in the coming days.

Conclusion

Newly established nations are trying to gain approval in their domestic political environment by hosting major international events while gaining international legitimacy. In other words, for Baku and Dubai, holding events such as Expo or climate change conferences is a favorable opportunity to strengthen the national brand at the level of the international system. The Zionist regime also tries to use the opportunity to gain legitimacy and communicate with different countries of the world at the same level as the Republic of Azerbaijan or the UAE in all the events held in these countries. Many experts believe that the organized crimes of the Zionist criminal gang have isolated this regime even more than before at the level of the international community and among the public opinion of the people of the world.

