Minibus crash claims 26 lives in Ivory Coast

The deadly accident highlights urgent road safety issues as investigations are launched.

Tragedy struck the western Ivory Coast on Friday after two minibusses collided on the Daloa-Issia road, resulting in the deaths of at least 26 individuals. The harrowing accident, which included the survival of only 28 injured passengers, has outlined the stark issues surrounding road safety within the nation, AP reported.

According to Oumar Sacko, the director general of land transport for the country, "26 killed, 10 of whom were burned, and 28 injured," highlights just the grim toll of the crash. This calamity marks yet another episode in Ivory Coast's troubling history of severe road accidents, with many attributed to poorly maintained vehicles and roads as well as drivers who often lack proper qualifications.

