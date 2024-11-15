Larijani meets Lebanese PM in Beirut

The plane carrying the Leader's envoy Larijani landed at Beirut international airport on Friday afternoon while the warplanes of the Israeli aggressor regime were conducting an intense bombardment of the Dahiyeh neighborhood in the south of the capital.

Israeli warplanes bombed southern Beirut’s Burj al-Barajneh area, Al Jazeera reported.

Ali Larijani arrived in Damascus on Thursday to meet and talk with the Syrian authorities. He has already held talks with high-ranking Syrian officials, including President Bashar Assad.

He also visited the holy shrine of Sayyidah Zaynab in the suburb of Damascus.

The former Iranian parliament speaker also said on X in a post that he would leave Syria for Lebanon in continuation of his tour to meet with high-ranking Lebanese officials.

MNA