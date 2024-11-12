Trump meets with Netanyahu consultant to discuss Middle East

US President-elect Donald Trump has met with Ron Dermer, a consultant to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to discuss the Middle East crisis and the US future actions on the matter, the Axios news portal reported on Tuesday, citing two Israeli officials and two US officials with knowledge of the meeting.

Dermer met with Trump in his Florida residence, Mar-a-Largo, on Sunday to pass messages from Netanyahu and brief the president-elect on Israel's plans in Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran.

"One of the things the Israelis wanted to sort out with Trump is what are the issues he prefers to see solved before January 20 and what are the issues he prefers the Israelis to wait for him," a US official told the portal.

The Israeli side reportedly wanted Trump's opinion on several issues, including post-war plans for Gaza, a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, and the normalization of Israeli-Saudi relations.

The Biden administration has been notified of the meeting in advance, they added.

MNA/