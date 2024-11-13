More than 60 people killed in Gaza over past 24 hours

The Gaza Health Ministry said that about 150 people have been wounded in the past day. In all, the number of victims of Israeli aggression since October 2023 has surpassed 43,665 with 103,076 people injured, Al Jazeera reported.

Israel waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

SD/