Iran, Pakistan to boost defense, military cooperation

Iran’s Deputy Defense Minister Brigadier General Hojjatollah Qoreishi, who is on an official visit to Pakistan at the head of a delegation, met with the country’s Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif in Islamabad on Friday.

The sides expressed satisfaction over the existing collaboration between Iran and Pakistan and urged extensive cooperation in areas of common interest, PressTV reported.

The Pakistani defense minister said both countries enjoy cordial and fraternal ties, nourished by centuries-old religious and cultural affinities.

He added that Pakistan is grateful for Iran’s Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s firm and unwavering support for the oppressed nations.

Qoreishi and his entourage also held a meeting with Pakistani Secretary Defense Lt Gen Muhammad Ali HI in the city of Rawalpindi.

The sides discussed issues of common interest and stressed the importance of improving cooperation in the fields of defense, border management and the fight against terrorism.

The Iranian defense official also met with the chief of the Air Staff and deputy chief of the Naval Staff.

