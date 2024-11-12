Iran national team become 3rd at 2024 Moscow Karate Universe

Iranian athletes won a total of three medals—one gold, one silver, and one bronze—at the sporting event.

In the individual events, Saleh Abazari earned the gold medal, while Mehdi Ashouri secured the silver.

Another Iranian karateka, Morteza Nemati, received a bronze medal.

Overall, Iran's national karate team finished in third place, following Russia and Kazakhstan.

Nearly 350 karate athletes from 15 countries participated, including Iran, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Italy, Bulgaria, Venezuela, and Tunisia, among others.

The international karate competition, titled "Moscow Karate Universe 2024," took place in Moscow, Russia, from November 8 to 10.

