  1. Sports
Nov 12, 2024, 10:39 AM

Iran national team become 3rd at 2024 Moscow Karate Universe

Iran national team become 3rd at 2024 Moscow Karate Universe

TEHRAN, Nov. 12 (MNA) – The Iranian national karate team earned three medals, placing third at the 2024 Moscow Karate Universe tournament.

Iranian athletes won a total of three medals—one gold, one silver, and one bronze—at the sporting event.

In the individual events, Saleh Abazari earned the gold medal, while Mehdi Ashouri secured the silver.

Another Iranian karateka, Morteza Nemati, received a bronze medal.

Overall, Iran's national karate team finished in third place, following Russia and Kazakhstan.

Nearly 350 karate athletes from 15 countries participated, including Iran, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Italy, Bulgaria, Venezuela, and Tunisia, among others.

The international karate competition, titled "Moscow Karate Universe 2024," took place in Moscow, Russia, from November 8 to 10.

AMK/IRIB4378473

News ID 224316

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News