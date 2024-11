Thomas Potts/Jack Pearse defeated Nicolaidis/Carracher in an all-Australian final to earn a gold medal in the men’s division.

Also, Wang Jingzhe/Xia Xinyi defeated compatriots Xue Chen/Zeng Jinjin in the women’s gold medal match.

Australia claimed a bronze medal by defeating Japan.

The competition was held in Santa Rosa, Philippines.

MA/TT