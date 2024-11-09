  1. Sports
Iran beach volleyball team into semi-finals of Asian C’ships

TEHRAN, Nov. 09 (MNA) – The Iranian men's national beach volleyball A team has secured a place in the semi-finals of the 2024 Asian Senior Beach Volleyball Championships in the Philippines.

In an all-Iranian battle, the pair of Abbas Pourasgari and Alireza Aghajani defeated another Iranian team, which included Bahman Salemi and Abolhasan Khakizadeh, with a score of 2-0 in the quarterfinals.

Earlier in the tournament, the Iranian A team achieved wins against rivals from Japan, Australia, and China to reach the Round of 16.

In the Round of 16, they also triumphed over their compatriots Amir-Ali Ghalehnovi and Habib Akbarzadeh Kashani and secured their place in the quarterfinals.

Iranian team A will now face the Australian team B in the semifinals, competing for a spot in the final.

The 2024 Asian Senior Beach Volleyball Championships is being held in Santa Rosa, the Philippines from November 5-10.

