Iran U19, U21 teams learn rivals at FIVB Boys’ World C'ship

The FIVB Volleyball Youth World Championships set to take place in 2025 started taking shape on Wednesday, when the drawing of lots for the tournaments were held in Lausanne, Switzerland, determining the start of the journey of each of the 48 national teams set to compete for medals next year.

Each tournament will feature 24 national teams, which are now allocated into four pools of six.

After the conclusion of pool play, the best four teams in each pool will move forward, advancing to the eighthfinals. Teams ranked fifth and sixth in their pools will continue in action, playing in the playoffs to determine the final positions from 17th to 24th.

FIVB Volleyball Boys’ U19 World Championship

The 2025 FIVB Volleyball Boys’ U19 World Championship will be held from 24 July to 3 August in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Pool A: Uzbekistan, Belgium, Argentina, Puerto Rico, Pakistan, Turkey

Pool B: France, Bulgaria, Japan, China, Algeria, Canada

Pool C: Iran, Italy, Egypt, Tunisia, Poland, Spain

Pool D: USA, Korea, Brazil, Colombia, Cuba, Finland

FIVB Volleyball Men’s U21 World Championship

The 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men’s U21 World Championship will be held from 18 to 31 August in Jiangmen, China.

Pool A: China, Egypt, USA, Thailand, Morocco, Turkey

Pool B: Iran, Poland, Canada, Korea, Puerto Rico, Kazakhstan

Pool C: Bulgaria, Brazil, Czech, Colombia, Japan, Cuba

Pool D: Italy, Argentina, Tunisia, France, Ukraine, Indonesia

MNA/TT