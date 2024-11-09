  1. Politics
Iran rejects claims about assassination plots in US

TEHRAN, Nov. 09 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei has rejected the unfounded claims against Iran regarding an alleged attempt to assassinate former or current US officials.

In reaction to allegations of Iran's involvement in assassination attempts against US officials, Baghaei labeled such claims as unfounded.

He referred to similar accusations made in the past, which the Islamic Republic of Iran has categorically rejected and proven to be false, describing the current repetition of this claim as a disturbing conspiracy orchestrated by Zionist and anti-Iranian groups, aimed at further complicating relations between the US and Iran. 

Moreover, Baghaei emphasized that, as previously stated, the Islamic Republic of Iran will utilize all legitimate and legal means, both domestically and internationally, to uphold the rights of the Iranian people.

