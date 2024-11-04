Iran decides how to respond to Israel attack

"We have reviewed all scenarios and a decision has been made regarding our response," Esmaeil Baghaei said while speaking to reporters in his weekly presser on Monday morning.

"Supporting the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries is a principle for us and we have proven this in practice," the senior Iranian diplomat emphasized.

He added that the Islamic Republic would use all means to respond to the aggression of the Zionist regime.

"Our reaction against Israel's aggression will be definitive and decisive."

The Islamic Republic launched some 200 missiles towards the Israeli regime's military, and espionage and intelligence bases all over the occupied territories on October 1 as part of Operation True Promise II.

The operation came in response to the regime’s assassinations of senior leaders of the Palestinian and Lebanese Resistance and a senior IRGC commander.

In the early hours of October 26, Israel targeted two Iranian border provinces, Ilam and Khuzestan, as well as Tehran.

Iran's integrated air defense system successfully intercepted and countered the aggression.

Iran has said it will respond to the recent Israeli act of aggression against the country and will not abandon its rights.

