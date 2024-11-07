US votes results not to affect Yemen pro-Palestinians stance

"These 'US elections' results may deceive some Arab regimes. Trump's legacy in the region was milking hundreds of billions of dollars from Arab regimes," said the Yemeni leader in a speech on Thursday.

He stressed that the election of Donald Trump will not deter the Yemenis from supporting the Palestinians in Gaza and also the people of Lebanon, adding that "The enemies have no choice but to stop the aggression and siege on the Gaza Strip and Lebanon."

"We are ready. No matter how many actions are taken against us, we will not surrender," al-Houthi added.

Yemen’s Ansarullah leader further lamented Israeli regime for committing scores of more massacres recently.

“Israeli Forces commit extreme crimes in northern Gaza,” he said, adding that “Occupation adopting policy of starvation to subjugate Palestinians after failing the military confrontation.”

“Gaza Resistance are inflicting heavy losses on the regime,” he added.

Yemeni Leader further said that most Arab governments are only watching as Gazans being slaughtered, adding that "Some Arab regime’s don’t believe Israel is terrorist despite all its horrific crimes”

“Zionist project targets whole Arab and the Muslim World,” the Yemeni Ansarullah leader further said, while noting that the Muslims treated Jews very well throughout history.

“Israel seeks to dominate whole West Asia,” added al-Huthi.

“Israel's criminal behavior has nothing to do with Iran; it started decades ago,” he continued to note.

US played big role in creation of Zionist regime, according to the Yemeni leader, adding that “Dispersion of Jews over thousands of years was divine mercy as they pose great danger to human society."

"American Presidents succeed one another in service of Israeli enemy, and the Zionist project," he asserted, adding that "Trump sees rich Arab countries as cash cow, sees the poor as miserable."

"Trump worked hard to make some Arab regime’s serve Israel,” al-Houthi added.

He went on to note that "Trump will fail to subjugate Muslims no matter how much sedition it stirs up"

The Yemeni leader also said that "Hezbollah recovered from martyrdom of Nasrallah as evidenced by its impactful operations."

"Israel surprised by Hezbollah’s operational capabilities, painful military attacks," he added.

