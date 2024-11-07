Israeli soldiers revolt against Netanyahu for Gallant

Netanyahu said a "crisis of trust" between the two leaders led to his decision, adding that his trust in Gallant had "eroded" in recent months and Foreign Minister Israel Katz would step in to replace him, the BBC reported.

Gallant said his removal was due to disagreement on three issues, including his belief that it is possible to get the remaining hostages back from Gaza if Israel makes "painful concessions" which it "can bear".

Many protesters on the streets were calling for Netanyahu to resign, and demanding the new war minister prioritize a hostage deal.

Netanyahu and Gallant have long had a divisive working relationship. During the past year, there have been reports of shouting matches between the two men over Israel’s war strategy.

The former War minister has also been unhappy at plans to continue to allow Israel’s Ultra Orthodox citizens to be exempt from serving in the military.

Months before the start of the war in Gaza in October 2023, Netanyahu had fired Gallant over political differences, before reinstating him following major public outcry.

But on Tuesday Netanyahu said that "In the midst of a war, more than ever, full trust is required between the prime minister and the minister of war."

MNA