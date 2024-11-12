Netanyahu holed up in ‘underground saferoom’ out of fear

The premier has been hosting the regime’s “security meetings” at the room, which is located in the basement of his office in the holy occupied city of al-Quds, amid heightened protective measures, the regime’s Channel 12 reported on Monday.

He has been using the location since October, when a drone struck his residence in the city of Caesarea, north of Tel Aviv, in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The development took place after the regime’s missile systems failed to intercept the unmanned aerial vehicle and its so-called “Home Front Command” also stopped short of issuing any alerts.

In August, a reconnaissance drone belonging to Hezbollah had infiltrated the northern part of the occupied territories, filming the residence.

In late September too, Yemen’s Armed Forces had announced targeting the Ben Gurion airport in the central part of the occupied territories concomitantly with Netanyahu’s arrival there from a New York visit.

The regime’s officials have, meanwhile, been warning Netanyahu against turning up on specific locations for extended periods of time.

The Israeli channel also said the premier has also been looking to postpone the wedding of his son, Avner, due to security considerations involving the prospect of more strikes.

MP/PressTV