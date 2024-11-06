  1. Politics
Nov 6, 2024, 11:01 AM

Police detain about 40 protesters in Tel Aviv: Media

Police detain about 40 protesters in Tel Aviv: Media

TEHRAN, Nov. 06 (MNA) – Israeli police detained about 40 people during protests against the dismissal of war Minister Yoav Gallant in Tel Aviv, Zionist media reported.

According to Israeli newspaper Haaretz, police used water cannons and other special means to disperse demonstrators, TASS reported.

Protests broke out in Israel on Tuesday night after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced his decision to dismiss war Minister Yoav Gallant.

Thousands of protesters blocked a highway in eastern Tel Aviv, while hundreds of demonstrators gathered near Netanyahu’s residence in Al-Quds. In Haifa, protesters blocked traffic on one of the central streets.

Yair Lapid, leader of the parliamentary opposition, called on the Israeli people to take to the streets. He said that it was madness to dismiss Gallat in the midst of war.

SD/

News ID 224083

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News