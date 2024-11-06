Police detain about 40 protesters in Tel Aviv: Media

According to Israeli newspaper Haaretz, police used water cannons and other special means to disperse demonstrators, TASS reported.

Protests broke out in Israel on Tuesday night after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced his decision to dismiss war Minister Yoav Gallant.

Thousands of protesters blocked a highway in eastern Tel Aviv, while hundreds of demonstrators gathered near Netanyahu’s residence in Al-Quds. In Haifa, protesters blocked traffic on one of the central streets.

Yair Lapid, leader of the parliamentary opposition, called on the Israeli people to take to the streets. He said that it was madness to dismiss Gallat in the midst of war.

SD/