Nov 3, 2024

IRGC Chief:

Iran to acquire anything necessary to defeat enemy

TEHRAN, Nov. 03 (MNA) –The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps warned the US and the Israeli regime that the Islamic Republic and the resistance front would equip themselves with whatever was necessary to overcome the adversaries.

Major General Hossein Salami on Sunday released a message on the occasion of the National Day against Global Arrogance, which marks the anniversary of the seizure of the US embassy in Tehran back in 1979.

The IRGC commander warned the US, as the archenemy of the Iranian nation, and its “rabid dog”, namely the “criminal and terrorist Zionist regime”, that the Islamic resistance forces in the region will give a crushing response to the front of evil.

In this course, he added, the resistance front and Islamic Iran will equip themselves with whatever is necessary to confront and overcome the enemy.

