Sepahan lost to Shang Hai 3-1 (25-22, 27-25, 26-28, 25-14) in the final match.

Chinese side Jiang Su defeated Japan in the bronze medal match.

Iran’s sitting volleyball league champions Mehr Molana were supposed to participate in the competition but withdrew from the event.

The competition was held in Hangzhou, China from Oct. 22 to 30.

MA/TT