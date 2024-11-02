50 children among 84 people killed as Israel bombs Gaza

“The Israeli occupation army commits two brutal massacres by bombing residential buildings belonging to the Shalayel and Ghandour families in northern Gaza Strip, resulting in more than 170 civilians being affected, with 84 martyrs including over 50 children, and dozens missing and injured,” the Government Media Office said on Friday, according to PressTV.

It said 84 people were “massacred” as no civil defense crews, medical services or other relief services were available in the area amid an Israeli siege and continuing bombardment.

“These crimes come as the occupation army targets civilian families in residential buildings populated by civilians and displaced individuals, consisting of several stories," the statement said.

"This coincides with the absence of civil defense teams, medical services, or relief teams, as they have been targeted and rendered non-operational by the ‘Israeli’ occupation for almost a month. These crimes also coincide with the collapse of the health system in northern Gaza, with hospitals destroyed and out of service,” it added.

The buildings belonged to the Shalayel and al-Ghandour families, it said.

The Gaza government called on the international community to uphold its obligation to protect civilians, adding that it holds Israel and its allies – the US, France, the UK, and Germany – responsible for the ongoing “genocide” in Gaza.

“We call on the international community and international and UN organizations to urgently and immediately fulfill their humanitarian role and duty to protect civilians and safeguard hospitals and health institutions,” the statement said.

"We also reiterate our demand for the entry of surgical medical teams and ambulances and the restoration of civil defense operations to save lives, as its targeting constitutes a crime against humanity, which the international community regrettably remains silent about,” it added.

