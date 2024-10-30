US sanctions against Cuba must end immediately: Iran UN envoy

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly meeting on 'Necessity of Ending the Economic, Commercial, and Financial Embargo Imposed by the United States of America Against Cuba', Iravani said that the blockade against Cuba must immediately unconditionally end.

"This action will not only bring relief to the Cuban people, but also send a powerful message that the era of coercion, domination and economic terrorism must end," he added.

The full text of Iravani's speech at the UN General Assembly meeting is as follows:

Mr. President,

We gather today to demonstrate our determination in confronting one of the most persistent and pressing challenges to international peace and security; the expansionist policies and unilateral coercive measures imposed by a certain government. The rising reliance on unilateral coercive measures, coupled with an interventionist, flawed, and short-sighted foreign policy, is a clear indication of unrestrained unilateralism.

Unilateral sanctions are a method used to achieve narrow-minded national objectives, but they have a serious adverse impact on the promotion of peace, both regionally and internationally. They are fundamental impediments to establishing not only a peaceful and prosperous world but also a just and equitable international order, which is a vital prerequisite for sustainable development.

Tragically, at this critical moment in history, the world faces complex challenges that demand unity and multilateralism more than ever. Especially in the midst of the genocide and the brutal and increasing crimes of the Israeli apartheid regime against the people of Gaza and Lebanon, the United States and certain European countries persist in pursuing unilateral coercive measures that threaten international peace and security. These unlawful measures, rooted in arrogance and unilateralism, endanger multilateralism, destabilize the global order, and undermine the spirit of the Charter of the United Nations.

The inhumane sanctions and blockade imposed on Cuba by the United States for more than six decades under pretexts such as promoting democracy, represent the most unjust and prolonged system of unilateral measures ever applied against any country. Cuba’s sanctions are in no way short of a “military blockade” which is prohibited under modern international law.

Mr. President,

We are here today to stand in solidarity with Cuba, as we have done for the past 33 years. Each year, this Assembly—the most inclusive and representative body of the United Nations—has overwhelmingly called for the immediate and unconditional lifting of the embargo. The international community recognizes that such unilateral measures deprive the Cuban people of their basic rights, including access to healthcare, education, and a dignified standard of living.

This debate, however, goes beyond Cuba alone. The imposition of unilateral sanctions is a broader symptom of a policy framework that punishes independent nations that refuse to conform to the hegemonic agendas of a particular state. It is actually a method of warfare disguised as peaceful, targeting people from other independent countries.

Regrettably, the United States has been addicted to imposing such methods of warfare against states that do not submit to or follow its contradictory and expansionist policies.

Mr. President,

The international community must reaffirm its commitment to multilateralism and the principles of sovereign equality and non-interference. We call on all Member States to reject unilateralism by their actions not just words and oppose any measures that undermine peace, stability, and development.

The embargo against Cuba must end immediately and unconditionally. This will not only bring relief to the Cuban people but also send a powerful message that the era of coercion, domination, and economic terrorism must come to an end.

The Islamic Republic of Iran stands in unwavering solidarity with the people and government of Cuba in their struggle against unjust measures. Together with all nations committed to justice, we will continue to advocate for the elimination of all forms of unilateral coercive measures, as they threaten not just individual nations but the entire framework of international cooperation and peaceful coexistence.

I thank you, Mr. President

MNA/IRN