US blacklists Chinese firms over alleged Iran military links

“We will continue to cut off entities that seek to evade our controls and act contrary to US national security,” Hong Kong-based English-language newspaper, South China Morning Post quoted Thea Roseman Candler, US Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Affairs on Tuesday morning, IRNA reported, citing China Morning Post.

The Commerce Department added Beijing Moreget Creative Technology to acquire US-origin items related to aviation simulation technology in support of China’s military modernization.

Hong Kong-based Small Leopard Electronics, along with the closely connected company Shenzhen Dragonfly Supply Chain, are added to the list along with three others namely, Detail Technology (HK), L-Tong Electronic Technology, and Shenzhen Jiachuang Weiye Technology under the pretext of helping Iran’s drone programs.

The US Department of Commerce claimed that these companies are acting against US national security but Washington has, time and again, used its sanctions regime to target other countries such as China, Iran, Russia, North Korea, Venezuela, and Cuba among others.

SD/