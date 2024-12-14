Suicide bomber killed in Iraq

The National Security Service of Iraq issued a statement announcing the death of a suicide bomber in Kirkuk province before blowing himself up.

The operation was carried out based on detailed intelligence data and the approval of the judicial authority, it stressed.

ISIL, which attacked Iraq on June 7, 2014, and managed to capture about 45% of the country's territory for a short period of time, was defeated in November 2017; However, since then, the remanent members of the terrorist group are present and operating in Iraq and Syria and carry out terrorist attacks from time to time.

Iraqi security forces keep searching, clearing, and chasing ISIL across the country to make sure that ISIL and its fugitive elements do not re-emerge.

