Germany recalls its ambassador from Tehran

The German Foreign Office announced that it has summoned its ambassador to Berlin to protest the execution of Jamshid Sharmahd, an Iranian-German prisoner.

The German Office also wrote on its personal page on the X social network that in protest against this action, Germany had summoned the charge de affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Berlin.

The Iranian Judiciary said Monday that Sharmahd faced justice for its crimes and was executed on Monday morning.

Sharmahd had been convicted of heading a pro-monarchist group named Tondar accused of a deadly bombing incident that occurred in 2008 at Hosseiniyeh in Shiraz, martyring 14 and injuring 215 more.

